Char Dham Yatra 2024: Huge Rush Of Devotees At Gangotri, Yamunotri Dhams

The Uttarkashi district administration has increased vigilance and alertness

A huge number of devotees thronged Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams for darshan on Sunday.

According to information received, till 2 pm on Sunday, around 10,000 devotees had had darshan at Gangotri Dham and about 28,000 pilgrims from various places were moving towards Gangotri Dham.

At Yamunotri Dham also, till 2 pm on Sunday, 8,500 people had had darshan and about 20,000 people were moving forward on the Yamunotri route from various stops.

Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams are located in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The Char Dham Yatra started on May 10 this year. The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers.

In view of the arrival of a large number of pilgrims, the Uttarkashi district administration has increased vigilance and alertness and has deployed all the officials associated with the travel arrangements at the Dhams and the travel routes.

Given the large crowd, passenger facilities are being increased on the travel routes and stops and all precautionary measures are being taken to keep the security system and traffic movement under control.

Despite the arrival of a record number of pilgrims, the journey is being conducted smoothly and in an orderly manner. The movement of vehicles is also happening in an orderly manner.

According to the information received from the Uttarkashi District Administration, till 2 pm today, 1100 vehicles and 9900 pilgrims were present at Gangotri Dham. Similarly, about 8500 pilgrims were also present at Yamunotri Dham and its walking route in the afternoon. There are about 500 vehicles and 4500 devotees at Yamunotri's last stop, Janki Chatti-Kharsali.

After assessing the possibility of a record number of pilgrims coming to both the Dhams, the administration has alerted all the officers and employees associated with the travel arrangements and issued instructions to remain constantly deployed at the travel routes and Dhams.

