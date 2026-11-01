Char Dham Helicopter Operators Threaten To Stop Services Over 2-Pilot Rule

Helicopter services on the Char Dham routes in Uttarakhand could come to a halt from tomorrow, with operators threatening to suspend operations over the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) decision to make two pilots mandatory on every sortie.

The proposed shutdown comes after a helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from Badrinath on October 30, killing all six people on board, including the pilot and five passengers. Following the accident, the DGCA directed operators on the Char Dham routes to deploy two pilots from Monday as part of efforts to strengthen flight safety.

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Opposing the directive, helicopter operators have described the requirement as financially unviable and announced their proposal to suspend charter services until the matter is reviewed. In a collective representation submitted to DGCA chief Vir Vikram Yadav on October 31, the operators said they were placing on record their "serious concerns and reservations" over the mandatory twin-pilot requirement.

"The mandatory deployment of two pilots on every charter sortie will substantially increase operating costs, crew requirements, accommodation and logistical expenses, and overall operational commitments," the representation stated.

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The operators argued that the additional expenditure could not be absorbed under the existing commercial structure, given prevailing charter rates and limited operating margins. They also said passing the entire additional cost on to customers was not commercially feasible.

While acknowledging the regulator's responsibility towards aviation safety, the operators stressed that any additional measures must be "practical, proportionate, commercially sustainable and developed in consultation with the operating stakeholders."

They further maintained that all participating operators had consistently complied with applicable DGCA regulations and invested considerable resources in maintaining safe and reliable helicopter services in the challenging Himalayan terrain.

Formally conveying their decision, the operators said, "All participating operators are proposing to suspend their Char Dham charter operations with effect from Nov 2, 2026, until the matter is reviewed and a mutually workable solution is arrived at by the concerned authorities in consultation with the operators."

The representation warned that continuing operations under the proposed framework would lead to "unsustainable financial and operational commitments", leaving operators with no commercially viable alternative.

The operators have urged the DGCA and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) to reconsider the twin-pilot mandate, hold urgent consultations with stakeholders and explore an alternative framework that addresses safety concerns while ensuring the commercial sustainability of helicopter operations in the region.

"We remain committed to aviation safety, regulatory compliance and the continued development of helicopter services in Uttarakhand," the operators said, expressing hope that a resolution would be reached before the November 2 implementation deadline.