Chaos In Assam Assembly Over Minister's "Miya" Comment

The use of pejorative term "Miya" for Muslims sparked furore in Assam assembly today, with the Opposition AIUDF demanding a breach of privilege motion against Health Minister Ashok Singhal. Speaker Biswajit Daimary had to adjourn the House for 20 minutes.

The breach of privilege motion was sought by AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam at the end of the Question Hour. But the Speaker turned it down saying it does not meet the requirements.

The MLA maintained that Mr Singhal's remarks -- made recently at his constituency Dhekiajuli -- indicated that Bengali-speaking Muslims would be deprived of benefits of government schemes.

Reports said that in the video of the event that he attended, Mr Singhal can purportedly be heard telling people not to allow "miyas" to set up shops at the event.

The minister, Islam added, has made it "publicly clear that he dislikes an entire community".

"He should be dismissed as a minister, and if he is to continue, he must apologise for his remarks," he said.

The Speaker said while he was "sympathetic" towards the sentiments of the community, the breach of privilege motion cannot be allowed. When the AIUDF MLAs continued their protest, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes.

The BJP has lately defended such comments, saying it was allowed by the Supreme Court.

In a recent verdict, a Supreme Court bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma ruled that while calling someone "Mian-Tiyan" or "Pakistani" may be inappropriate, it does not constitute an offence under the existing laws. While such addresses are in "poor taste" they do not amount to hurting the religious sentiments, the judges said.

(With agencies)