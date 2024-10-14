Video: Chaos At UP Ramleela As Actors Playing Ram, Ravana Engage In Fight

A Ramleela performance in Uttar Pradesh turned chaotic when a staged battle between Ram, Laxman and Ravana turned real. What started as a dramatic portrayal of the epic soon spiralled into a physical one among the actors.

The incident occurred when the actors playing Ram, Laxman and Ravana were engaged in the climactic battle of the epic tale. What started as a scripted performance quickly escalated into a full-blown fight. The actor playing Ravana pushed the man playing Ram, sparking a real fight between the two.

The sudden fight caused chaos among the spectators, with many rushing to the stage to calm the situation. The performance came to an abrupt halt as people struggled to separate the two actors.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident took place in Salempur Gonsai village under the Gajraula Police Station jurisdiction. A video of the scene quickly went viral on social media.

A user commented, “It happens many times when people get immersed in their character.”

कई बार ऐसा हो जाता है जब लोग किरदार में डूब जाते हैं — Raghvendra Singh (@vibewithraghu) October 14, 2024

Another wrote, “Maybe Kaliyug likes Raasleela...!!”

शायद कलियुग को रासलीला पसंद है...!! — Udaibhan verma उदयभान वर्मा ادے بھان ورما (@VermaUdaibhan) October 13, 2024

“Acting seems to be taken too seriously,” read a comment.

Few others reacted with laughing emojis.



In another shocking incident from a Ramlila performance, a video of actors portraying Ram and Hanuman getting into an altercation on stage went viral. The fight reportedly broke out after the scene where Laxman dies from eating poisoned berries, a major moment in the Ramayana.

Ye Ramleela thodi personal ho gayi.... pic.twitter.com/vCKEu3aSOW — Random Guy ???????? (@_____Random_Guy) October 13, 2024

The dramatic sequence soon took an unexpected turn when the actors playing Ram and Hanuman began kicking and shoving each other, leading to a brawl. The actors were seen beating each other with their costumes and props, their headgear coming apart in the chaos. The audience, initially bewildered, soon realised the fight was not part of the scripted performance and rushed on stage to separate them.