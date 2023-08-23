Chandrayaan-3's Lander Has Touched Down On Moon. Over To Rover Pragyan

Lander Vikram's final touchdown speed was well within its safe limits. Four engines ran initially. Two of them were shut down later, so the touchdown on the lunar surface was powered by two engines.

Lander Vikram kicked up a large cloud of Moon dust when it landed. The dust will not settle down anytime soon due to the extremely weak gravitational force the Moon exerts, but will scatter away on its own momentum.

The rover Pragyan will emerge from the lander three-and-a-half hours after lander Vikram touched down on the lunar surface near the Moon's South Pole. India is the first country to land a spacecraft near the lunar South Pole.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) did not want the fine Moon dust to coat the cameras and other sensitive instruments, so it decided to wait for over three hours to ensure the dust moves away from the lander Vikram.