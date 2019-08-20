'Nearing Our Destination,' Tweets ISRO As Chandrayaan 2 Enters Moon Orbit

Chandrayaan 2: India is seeking to become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon.

As Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft entered the moon's orbit this morning, executing one of the trickiest manoeuvres on its historic mission to the moon, space agency ISRO said the move was completed in 1738 seconds. The milestone was achieved after nearly a month of space travel.

"Nearing our destination," tweeted ISRO, as it gave updates of the make-or-break process. The insertion "was completed successfully today at 0902 hrs IST (0332 GMT) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of manoeuver was 1738 seconds," the space agency said.

Today's insertion was one of the trickiest operations in the mission because if the satellite had approached the moon at a higher velocity, it would have bounced off and got lost in deep space.

#ISRO

Today (August 20, 2019) after the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI), #Chandrayaan2 is now in Lunar orbit. Lander Vikram will soft land on Moon on September 7, 2019 pic.twitter.com/6mS84pP6RD — ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2019

And had it approached at a slow velocity, the moon's gravity would have pulled it towards it, causing a crash.

If the rest of the mission goes to plan, Chandrayaan 2 will land on the lunar South Pole on September 7.

India is seeking to become the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to land a spacecraft on the moon.

Chandrayaan 2 lifted off from the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) spaceport at Sriharikota in southern Andhra Pradesh on July 22. The lift-off was successful in its second attempt, a week after it was aborted just under an hour from its launch due to a technical glitch.

The mission stands out because of its low cost, with just about Rs. 1,000 crore spent - a much smaller price tag compared to similar missions by other countries.

(With inputs from AFP)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.