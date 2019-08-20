LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission Nearing Lunar Orbit, Crucial Manoeuvre Today

New Delhi:
Chandrayaan 2 had lifted off from India's spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22.
In a significant milestone for India's Moon mission, the Indian space agency ISRO will manoeuvre the spacecraft into the lunar orbit between 8:30 to 9:30 am today.
This is one of the most tricky operations in the mission because if the satellite approaches the Moon at a higher-than-expected velocity it will bounce off it and get lost in deep space. But If it approaches at a slow velocity, the Moon's gravity will pull the Chandrayaan 2 and it might crash into the surface. The process of setting down Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon is very complex since it blasted off at a velocity of 39,240 kilometres per hour, which is almost 30 times the speed at which sound travels through air. ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan said, "One can imagine even a small error can make Chandrayaan 2 miss its rendezvous with the Moon."
The mission stands out because of its low cost, with just about Rs. 1,000 crore spent - a much smaller price tag compared to similar missions by other countries.
The former director of the ISRO satellite centre Dr M Annadurai, who was the head of India's first Moon mission Chandrayaan 1, described the complexity of the ongoing operation saying, "It is like a gentleman with a rose in hand proposing to a lady who is dancing at a stunning speed of 3,600 kilometres per hour (almost five times the speed of an airplane), and not next door, but at a distance of 3.84 lakh kilometres away. If the couple have to meet, then the precision and accuracy is of utmost importance."
The approach velocity has to be just right and the altitude over the Moon rather precise for the operation to go off as planned. Even a small error can kill the mission. With a few hundred kilometres to the Moon, the satellite will be re-oriented and slowed down by just the right amount so that the Moon can capture the spacecraft and bring Chandrayaan 2 in its embrace. After coasting in the lunar orbit for about a fortnight, the big Moon landing is scheduled for September 7.
