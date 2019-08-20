LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission Nearing Lunar Orbit, Crucial Manoeuvre Today

This is one of the most tricky operations in the mission because if the satellite approaches the Moon at a higher-than-expected velocity it will bounce off it and get lost in deep space

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 20, 2019 06:59 IST
Chandrayaan 2 had lifted off from India's spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22.

New Delhi: 

In a significant milestone for India's Moon mission, the Indian space agency ISRO will manoeuvre the spacecraft into the lunar orbit between 8:30 to 9:30 am today.

This is one of the most tricky operations in the mission because if the satellite approaches the Moon at a higher-than-expected velocity it will bounce off it and get lost in deep space. But If it approaches at a slow velocity, the Moon's gravity will pull the Chandrayaan 2 and it might crash into the surface. The process of setting down Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon is very complex since it blasted off at a velocity of 39,240 kilometres per hour, which is almost 30 times the speed at which sound travels through air. ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan said, "One can imagine even a small error can make Chandrayaan 2 miss its rendezvous with the Moon."  

India's most ambitious space mission to date, Chandrayaan 2 had lifted off from India's spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. The lift-off was successful in its second attempt, a week after it was aborted just under an hour from its launch due to a technical glitch. The mission stands out because of its low cost, with just about Rs. 1,000 crore spent - a much smaller price tag compared to similar missions by other countries.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2:


Aug 20, 2019
06:56 (IST)

Aug 20, 2019
06:53 (IST)
Aug 20, 2019
06:53 (IST)
Aug 20, 2019
06:53 (IST)
The approach velocity has to be just right and the altitude over the Moon rather precise for the operation to go off as planned. Even a small error can kill the mission. With a few hundred kilometres to the Moon, the satellite will be re-oriented and slowed down by just the right amount so that the Moon can capture the spacecraft and bring Chandrayaan 2 in its embrace. After coasting in the lunar orbit for about a fortnight, the big Moon landing is scheduled for September 7.
Aug 20, 2019
06:52 (IST)
