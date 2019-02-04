Mamata Banerjee Targeted After Successful Unity Rally: Chandrababu Naidu

"Revengeful actions against Mamata Banerjee because her successful rally of unity": Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was on the stage with Mamata Banerjee during the Opposition's rally for unity, extended strong support for his West Bengal counterpart today. Mr Naidu, playing a key role in galvanizing the Opposition against the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP, is reaching Delhi today, to take part in the meeting with the Election Commission over the EVM issue. As many as 22 Opposition parties are meeting the poll panel chief today.

Lashing out at the Centre and the BJP, the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief accused the Narendra Modi government of misusing the CBI against opposition leaders. "Everyone should condemn the incidents in West Bengal. These revengeful actions against Ms Mamata Banerjee are because her unity rally in Kolkata was successful," Mr Naidu said.

"Court cases are being lifted for those submitting to the BJP but new cases are being slapped on those opposing BJP...recently, cases have been slapped on Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati and now action against Mamata Banerjee...BJP gets happiness after opening new cases against all opposition leaders," added Mr Naidu.

Mamata Banerjee on dharna in Kolkata. She alleged that the Centre is using CBI to target her government

Alleging that the Centre-State relations have "deteriorated completely", Mr Naidu ripped into the ruling party on last night's drama in Kolkata saying, "It's the fall of constitutional institutions and damage to federal spirit. Law and order is a state subject. The Prime Minister spoke about Team India and Federal India. They are all attractive slogans but there is zero implementation."

Mr Naidu said that he is "coordinating" with all the national parties and will discuss the situation (in Kolkata) with Opposition leaders during his Delhi visit today. "Will draft an action plan on nationwide movement," the TDP chief said.

An all-out war broke out between Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government after a team of 40-odd CBI officers arrived at Bengal police chief Rajeev Kumar's residence on Sunday, to question him in connection with chit fund scam probe.

The officers were stopped by the sentries and a team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials. They wanted to know if they had the documents required to question Mr Kumar. Some CBI officers were allegedly forcibly bundled into jeeps and taken to the police station. The Kolkata Police chief is heading a special investigation team probing the chit fund case.

State BJP lawmaker Babul Supriyo in a tweet demanded that President's Rule should be imposed in West Bengal to control this "rogue" government "under a corrupt CM Mamta Banerjee." He hit out a the Opposition and said that it's "Shameful that the opposition raises a hue and cry, forgetting that this is about a police officer, who is accused of destroying evidence connected to a scam where almost Rs 35,000 crore belonging to the rural poor of West Bengal has been looted."