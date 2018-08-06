Chandrababu Naidu's Party Man Elected To Powerful Parliament Committee

Ramesh said it is a victory of morality against arrogance.

TDP MP CM Ramesh was elected to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament today after the opposition unitedly voted for him.

Ramesh, whose party has only six members in the Upper House, got maximum 106 votes out of the three candidates who were in contention.

While BJP leader Bhupender Yadav bagged 69 votes and JD(U) leader Harivansh, who is likely to be the NDA's candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post, received only 26 votes.

Both Mr Yadav and Mr Ramesh got elected to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which audits the revenue and the expenditure of the government.

Sources said the entire opposition, including the Congress, supported Mr Ramesh's candidature.

The victory comes days ahead of the election to the post of deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha where the opposition is contemplating to field a common candidate.

The PAC comprises of not more than 22 members, of which 15 are from the Lok Sabha, seven from the Rajya Sabha.

MPs from both the houses elected members of the PAC from among themselves through election.

It is formed every year and its chairman is appointed by the speaker of the Lok Sabha.