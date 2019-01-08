Chandrababu Naidu To Meet TDP Lawmakers In Delhi Today

Chandrababu Naidu is playing an important role in bringing the Opposition leaders together ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

All India | | Updated: January 08, 2019 05:09 IST
Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Delhi by noon. (File)


New Delhi: 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmakers in the national capital today.

A senior TDP leader said on Monday that he will arrive in Delhi by noon on Tuesday.

Chandrababu Naidu, who is playing an important role in bringing the Opposition party leaders together ahead of Lok Sabha polls, will not meet the leaders of other parties.

The TDP leader also said after meeting his party lawmakers, he will leave for Andhra Pradesh by a special aircraft at night.

