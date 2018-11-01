Chandrababu Naidu To Meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi Today In Bid To Forge Anti-BJP Front: Live Updates

Mr Naidu walked out of the NDA in March after failing to make any headway with his demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Updated: November 01, 2018 13:33 IST
Chandrababu Naidu has taken up the role of a "facilitator" in evolving a united opposition.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is trying to stitch an alliance of all non-BJP parties, is expected to meet Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders in Delhi today. Sources said the two sides will take forward the talks of an alliance with Mr Naidu's Telugu Desam Party for the coming assembly elections in Telangana, which will be held in December.

The preliminary discussions between the Congress and Mr Naidu's party have been conducted by state leaders and the two sides are trying to evolve a seat sharing formula. This will be the Congress' second key tie-up in the south. In May, the party had tied up with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal Secular to keep the BJP out of power in Karnataka.

Mr Naidu walked out of the NDA in March after failing to make any headway with his demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. He has since taken up the role of a "facilitator" in evolving a united opposition. In that capacity, he has already met Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Dalit powerhouse Mayawati.

Here are the LIVE updates on Chandrababu Naidu's meeting with Rahul Gandhi:


Nov 01, 2018
13:33 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu also met Ghulam Nnabi Azad in Delhi
Nov 01, 2018
13:20 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu meets Farooq Abdullah and Sharad Pawar in Delhi.
Nov 01, 2018
13:18 (IST)
The Congress is also reportedly trying to forge an alliance with a smaller regional party in Telangana. The CPI is also keen for an alliance, but the seat sharing issue is proving a hurdle.
Nov 01, 2018
13:17 (IST)
Nov 01, 2018
13:17 (IST)
