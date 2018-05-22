Chandrababu Naidu Likely To Attend HD Kumaraswamy's Swearing-In Ceremony As Karnataka Chief Minister

Mr Naidu's cabinet colleagues have suggested that he attend the ceremony given his closeness to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, a statement from the party said.
The Telugu Desam Party chief reportedly discussed the issue with ministers though teleconference. He said Mr Kumaraswamy had invited him for the function.
Comments"The ministers told Chandrababu Naidu that he should take part in the swearing-in ceremony as it will send the right signals...and he has responded positively," the TDP statement read.
The statement said the ministers mentioned the close ties Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had with Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) and Mr Naidu's role in making Deve Gowda the prime minister in 1997.