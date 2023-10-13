Chandrababu Nadu Gets Relief In Angallu Violence Case, To Be In Jail In Another Case

Chandrababu Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison(FILE)

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu violence case.

The High Court completed hearing arguments in the Angallu violence case and reserved its orders on Thursday and pronounced them today.

Mr Naidu filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Angallu case after his regular bail petition was dismissed recently.

The Angallu case is connected to the riots which took place during a political rally taken out by the TDP chief in August.

Several policemen and supporters of the TDP and the ruling YSRCP were injured in stone pelting, arson and a riot at Angallu in Annamayya district and Punganuru in Chittoor district.

Currently, Mr Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

