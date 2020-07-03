Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan And Myths Around It

Chandra Grahan 2020: Lunar Eclipse on Sunday, July 5

Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan is on Sunday, July 5. it will be a penumbral lunar eclipse during the day and so its unlikely that we will be able to see it. The lunar eclipse also coincides with Guru Purnima on Sunday. The lunar eclipse or the Chandra Grahan will be clearly visible from parts of North and South America, West Europe and parts of Africa.

Chandra Grahan 2020 timings

In India, the eclipse will begin at 8:37 am and go on till 11:22 am. The maximum eclipse will be around 9:59 am. The Chandra Grahan is expected to last for 2 hours 45 minutes, according to timeanddate.com.

Chandra Grahan has always been linked to myths among communities around the world. It has even instilled fear among many people. In olden times, people considered eclipses as some kind of an aberration.

Lunar eclipse and myths

Many people believe that one should not eat or drink during eclipse. People are known to throw away food after the eclipse as it causes indigestion. Many advise one should not step out during eclipse.

Scientists have dispelled all these claims. According to experts, the sun, moon, earth and other planets are moving all the time in our solar system and so there is no need to be scared or stall activities during eclipses. Experts say people should eat and drink as they normally do. But it is very important not to watch eclipse with naked eyes. One must use special glasses to watch eclipse, particularly solar eclipse.