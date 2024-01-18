Chandigarh Mayor Polls Deferred To Feb 6 Amid AAP-Congress Vs BJP

The mayoral polls for Chandigarh -- deferred earlier today amid much drama -- will now be held on February 6, the Deputy Commissioner has said.

"This decision follows a thorough assessment of the security and law and order situation by the Senior Superintendent of Police, UT, Chandigarh," read a statement from the Commissioner's office.

"Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, in the capacity of Prescribed Authority, has nominated Sh. Anil Masih, Councilor, as the Presiding Authority for this significant meeting. Sh. Anil Masih, Councilor, will preside over the meeting to elect the Mayor, adhering to the established regulations and procedures,' the statement read.