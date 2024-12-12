Before Diljit Dosanjh's Chandigarh Concert, Child Rights Body's Advisory

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has advised singer Diljit Dosanjh to refrain from singing some of his hit songs, including 'Patiala Peg', at his upcoming concert in the city as they "promote" alcohol, drugs and violence and "affect" children. The 40-year-old is set to perform in Chandigarh on December 14 as part of his 'Dil-Luminati' India Tour.

"Avoid performing songs like 'Patiala Peg, 5 Tara, and Case' even with twisted words in which alcohol, drugs and violence are promoted. These songs affect the children of impressionable age," the child rights body said in an advisory on Wednesday.

The Commission also advised Mr Dosanjh not to invite children on stage during the live show where the peak sound pressure level is above 120db, saying it is "harmful" for them.

It also asked organisers to ensure that alcohol is not served to people aged below 25 as it is punishable under provisions of law.

Shipra Bansal, the Chairperson of the Commission, said it had come to their notice that children were called on stage during Mr Dosanjh's previous concerts.

"Sometimes some songs are played which are not good for children," she told the news agency ANI.

She said they issued a similar advisory in view of the concert of singer Karan Aujla.

Diljit Dosanjh On His Songs On Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh last month spoke on the calls for not promoting alcohol in his songs and challenged authorities across the country to ban liquor. Performing in Ahmedabad on November 17, he also declared he would not sing songs on alcohol since Gujarat is a dry state.

His strong remarks came after the Telangana government directed him not to promote alcohol, drugs, and violence in his songs at his Hyderabad concert.

The singer then tweaked his songs 'Lemonade' and '5 Taara', but called out double standards by the authorities.

"You close liquor shops across the country, I will stop singing songs on alcohol," he had said.

Let's start Dry Nation Movement 🙏🏽



Ahmedabad 🪷 pic.twitter.com/K5RfuSn2Kx — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 17, 2024

During the Covid-19 pandemic, everything was shut but the liquor stores were spared, Mr Dosanjh had pointed out, adding, "You can't fool the youth."

"Tweaking songs is very easy. I am not a new artiste and I will feel helpless when asked not to sing a song. I will tweak the songs and people will still enjoy it," he said.

While interacting with the crowd, the singer went to the extent of calling for a movement to ban liquor.

"Let's start a movement. If all states declare themselves as dry state, from the next day, Diljit Dosanjh will stop singing songs about alcohol in live concerts. There's another offer. Declare dry day in whichever place I perform, I won't sing songs about alcohol," he said.

He also said he had sung dozens of devotional songs, but people were only talking about 'Patiala Peg'.