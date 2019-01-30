Chanda Kochhar Says 'Disappointed, Hurt, Shocked' After ICICI Sacks Her

ICICI said an inquiry report concluded Chanda Kochhar was "in violation of the bank code of conduct"

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says she is "utterly disappointed, hurt and shocked" after the bank today said she violated the code of conduct and internal policies, quoting an inquiry report on allegations of loan irregularities against its former chief. ICICI Bank earlier had today said it would treat Chanda Kochhar's exit as "termination for cause".

"I reiterate that none of the credit decisions at the bank are unilateral. ICICI is an institution with established robust processes and systems which involve committee based collective decision making with several professionals of high caliber participating in the decision making. Hence the organization design and structure obviate the possibility of conflict of interest," she said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Chanda Kochhar, 56, had quit as CEO and managing director of the bank in October over allegations that she favoured Videocon Group, a consumer electronics and oil and gas exploration company, in the bank's lending practices. Her termination means her increments, bonuses, medical benefits and stock options, have been cancelled. She has to return bonuses paid from April 2009 to March 2018, ICICI bank said in its statement.

According to ICICI, the inquiry report concluded that Chanda Kochhar was "in violation of the ICICI bank code of conduct, its framework for dealing with conflict of interest and fiduciary duties and in terms of applicable Indian laws, rules and regulations". The report also noted her "lack of diligence" with respect to the bank's internal policies, code of conduct and in avoiding conflict of interest. "The bank's processes were rendered ineffective by her approach...," said the inquiry.

Ms Kochhar has been accused of criminal conspiracy and cheating by the CBI for alleged irregularities in a loan of Rs. 3,250 crore in 2012 to the Videocon Group, a legacy firm which has become a non-performing asset for the ICICI Bank.

A whistleblower alleged that Ms Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar and her family members benefited from the dealings.

Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in NuPower Renewables, a company founded by Ms Kochhar's husband, months after the Videocon group was granted loan by the bank. The loan was cleared by a committee of which Ms Kochhar was a member, alleges the CBI. The agency says she abused her official position and "got illegal gratification / undue benefit through her husband from Dhoot for sanctioning Rs. 300 cr to Videocon."

It was part of a Rs. 40,000 crore loan which Videocon got from a consortium of 20 banks led by the State Bank of India.