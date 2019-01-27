CBI Probes Officer In Chanda Kochhar Case After Suspected Leaks: Sources

Chanda Kochhar was part of the team that decided to grant the Rs. 3,250 crore loan.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the role of one of its own officers for allegedly leaking information on the ICICI bank fraud case, sources told NDTV. Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra has already been transferred to the agency's Economic Offences branch in Ranchi and a detailed inquiry will be held on the matter, sources said.

The filing of the case against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot - allegedly involved in massive irregularities in obtaining a loan for the Videocon Group -- had drawn criticism from Union minister Arun Jaitley, who called it "investigative adventurism".

This is the second instance where the CBI is investigating one of its officers for alleged irregularities. In October, the agency had booked its number 2 officer Rakesh Asthana for allegedly accepting bribes from one of the suspects in a case. It led to a huge controversy that laid bare the infighting going on between the agency's two top officers.

The ICICI bank fraud case was one of those pending without progress for long.

Investigating officer Mishra -- who was part of the Banking and Securities Fraud Cell -- had signed off on the case on Wednesday.

A day later, transfer orders came for the officer.

Sources in the CBI told NDTV that there was suspicion that the officer was delaying the case and an investigation was launched against him on January 22, a day before the case against the Kochhars was filed.

Immediately after registration of the case, searches were to be conducted. There was however suspicion, that information about the searches were being leaked. The searches were finally conducted under the supervision of another officer, Mohit Gupta.

The Kochhars and Venugopal Dhoot allegedly obtained a loan for the Videocon Group through massive irregularities and channelled part of it into a firm founded by Deepak Kochhar, suggesting a quid pro quo. Mr Dhoot invested crores in Mr Kochhar's NuPower Renewables, the agency said.

Ms Kochhar - who was part of the team that decided to grant the Rs. 3,250 crore loan -- quit in October as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ICICI Bank after allegations that her family benefitted from the deal