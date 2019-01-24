CBI Raids Videocon Office In Case Linked To Ex-ICICI CEO Husband: Report

Deepak Kochhar is the husband of Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO of ICICI Bank

The CBI has filed a case against former ICICI bank chief Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kocchar and Videocon head Venugopal Dhoot in a case linked to alleged conflict of interest in the sanctioning of loan. The investigating agency is searching the Videocon headquarters in Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra.

Chanda Kochhar quit as CEO and managing director of the ICICI Bank in October over the case, which involves a loan of Rs 3,250 crore to the Videocon Group in 2012. The case exploded last year when a whistleblower alleged that Ms Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar and her family members benefited from the dealings.

Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot had an investment in NuPower Renewables, a company founded by Ms Kochhar's husband.

After initially backing her, ICICI Bank announced that its board had decided to set up a "comprehensive enquiry" to investigate the charges against Ms Kochhar. As more allegations surfaced, a multi-agency probe was launched.