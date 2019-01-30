Read ICICI Bank's Statement On Sacking Chanda Kochhar

Chanda Kocchar, who resigned in October after being mired in allegations. (File)

ICICI Bank Ltd on Wednesday said it would treat former Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar's exit from the bank as a "termination" after an independent inquiry found the former "violated the code of conduct" and bank's internal policies.

The bank said it will stop payment of unpaid benefits including bonus to Ms Kocchar, who resigned in October after being mired in allegations that she favoured Videocon Group, a consumer electronics and oil and gas exploration company, in the bank's lending practices.

Read the full statement here

ICICI Statement by on Scribd