Champai Soren To Join BJP On Friday, Confirms Himanta Biswa Sarma

Champai Soren meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Champai Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and veteran JMM leader, is set to join the BJP on Friday, announced Himanta Biswa Sarma in a late night post on X, hailing him as a "distinguished adivasi leader of the country".

Last week, the 67-year-old leader, who had to quit as Chief Minister to make way for Hemant Soren upon his release from jail, accused party leadership of insulting him and announced that he would soon decide on his next political course.

Days after resigning, Mr Soren said he would have done more to develop the state had he had some more time.

The veteran leader - also known among party workers as the "Jharkhand Tiger" for his significant contribution to the struggle for creating Jharkhand state in the 1990s - said he would not quit politics, asserting that an option to float a new political outfit was always open to him.

Amid huge buzz about his big switcheroo, Mr Soren, two weeks ago, asserted "hum jahan par hain vahi par hain (I am where I am)". The same week, he arrived in Delhi, claiming he was here for personal work.

However, the rumours refused to die down. The BJP too played coy, calling him a "senior leader" and "someone who was serving Jharkhand as a good Chief Minister".

Earlier today, Mr Sarma, who is BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand that will go to the polls later this year, said "I want Champai Soren to join the BJP and strengthen us".

The deal was finalised a few hours later. Mr Sarma posted a picture of Champai Soren meeting Amit Shah and announced the new inductee's date of joining.

"Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Hon'ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi," posted Mr Sarma.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Hon'ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/OOAhpgrvmu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2024

Champai Soren had taken oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2 this year. He then resigned from the post of Chief Minister on July 3, a day before JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand on July 4.