Why New Chief Minister Champai Soren Is Also Known As 'Jharkhand Tiger': 5 Facts

Champai Soren, 67, is also known among party workers and supporters as the "Jharkhand Tiger" for his significant contribution to the struggle for creating Jharkhand state in the 1990s.

He started working with Shibu Soren, the chief of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and father of Hemant Soren, in the early 1990s.

Champai Soren's political career took off after he won the Saraikela seat in a byelection in 1991 as an independent candidate.

A Class 10-pass from a government school, Champai Soren married at a young age and has four sons and three daughters. Before joining politics, he used to work in farms with his father Simal Soren.