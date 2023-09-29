Trade Body Appeals Shopkeepers In Delhi To Not Accept Rs 2,000 Note

As much as 88 per cent of the Rs 2,000 notes have either been deposited or exchanged at banks.

A traders' body has appealed to market associations, shopkeepers, traders, and factory owners across Delhi to not accept Rs 2,000 currency notes after September 29.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) made this appeal in a statement on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India on May 19 had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and that existing notes in circulation could either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

CTI's chairman Brijesh Goyal has issued "a plea to 700 market associations, shopkeepers, traders, and factory owners across Delhi, urging them not to accept Rs 2,000 notes after September 29," the statement said.

The trend of digital transactions has increased, and the government should encourage it, the CTI said.

As much as 88 per cent of the Rs 2,000 currency notes have either been deposited or exchanged at banks, and only Rs 42,000-crore worth of such notes are with public as on July 31, the RBI said on August 1.

