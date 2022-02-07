'Century In Unicorns': What PM Modi Said On Rising Number Of Startups

PM Modi launched an all-out attack on Congress during his speech in the parliament.

In his blistering attack on the opposition during his speech in the parliament this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pointed to the increase in the number of startups in the country since the BJP came to power. He also said that India ranks third globally in the number of 'Unicorns' - a term used for a startup that reaches a valuation of $1 billion.

We are moving ahead to scoring a century in the number of Unicorns in very little time, he said.

PM Modi claimed that there were just 500 startups in the country before 2014 and the number has jumped to 60 thousand in the last seven years.

The latest Economic Survey of India said that over 61,400 startups are recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), with at least 14,000 recognised during fiscal 2022.

The Prime Minister was speaking on the debate over the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. During his speech, peppered with jibes at the opposition, he accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party of orchestrating the migrant crisis leading to the countrywide spread of Covid in the initial days.

Taking digs at the Congress, the Prime Minister said he will keep referring to Jawaharlal Nehru as the grand old party always complains that he doesn't do it enough. He read out the first Prime Minister's statements to counter the Congress.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's fiery speech last week, he said Congress is spreading discord in the country and is the leader of the "tukde tukde gang".