'Centre's Vendetta': Amarinder Singh Dubs CBI Action On Kolkata Police Chief

Amarinder Singh trashed allegations of dynastic politics against the Congress

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh today reacted strongly to the stand-off between Mamata Banerjee's government and the CBI and described the central agency's action as a sheer case of victimization, which was unacceptable in a democratic polity. He also spoke about Robert Vadra's ED investigation saying that even those cases were "victimization and vindictiveness" by the centre.

"Such acts have no place in a civilized nation and things are not done this way in a democratic society," he said.

Drawing an analogy with his own style of governance, Captain Amarinder he did not believe in indulging in political vendetta. Investigations are on against the Badals and Bikram Singh Majithia and they will pay for their misdeeds, the chief minister said drawing comparisons to the CBI and Mamata Banerjee row, ruling out any vendetta in his actions.

Mamata Banerjee's sit-in protest against the CBI's bid to question Kolkata police chief in chit fund cases saw a galaxy of supporters from the opposition. The Central Bureau of Investigation, whose move to barge into the house of the Kolkata police chief and question him triggered the mega row, went to the Supreme Court, which directed Rajeev Kumar to co-operate in the investigation.

Trashing allegations of dynastic politics against the Congress, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said people vote not for dynasty but for individuals, and declared that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra make a great team, which would wipe out the anti-people BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Referring to the recent Congress wins in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Captain Singh said Rahul Gandhi would make an excellent Prime Minister.

On the performance of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Captain Amarinder Singh quipped that the only people who had benefited by the prime minister's action were the Adanis and their likes.

"The Modi government had failed to do anything for the welfare of the farmers, who were not even being given the MSP on various crops. Even the sugar and cotton industries were in the doldrums," he said.