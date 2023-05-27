Centre's Think Tank NITI Aayog, Chaired By PM, Calls For Viksit Bharat

The NITI Aayog's governing council met in Delhi today

The government's think tank NITI Aayog has asked citizens to work towards realising the goal of a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India), as its governing council met today in Delhi.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"The Prime Minister has emphasised that since the theme is Viksit Bharat, it is essential that you can't have a vision only at the national level; you need to have a vision at the state and district level," NITI Aayog chief executive BVR Subramaniam said.

Eight Chief Ministers skipped the NITI Aayog meeting.

The BJP said the missing Chief Ministers did not bring the voice of the people to a crucial planning meeting, where over a hundred issues were discussed.