Centre's Big Move On Delhi Postings, Days After Supreme Court's Order

Days after the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government must have control over transfers and appointments of bureaucrats, the Centre today brought in a special law, making Lt Governor, who is the Centre's representative, the final arbiter in the matter.

Before the verdict of the court, the Services Department was under the control of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

Earlier today, over delay in clearing the file pertaining to the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged the Centre was "conspiring" to reverse through an ordinance the Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government executive powers in services matters.