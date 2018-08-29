Centre Wants New J&K Governor To Focus On Political Outreach: Sources

Satya Pal Malik was sworn in as Jammu and Kashmir's Governor last week

From the formation of the state government to engaging with all political parties in the Valley - Satya Pal Malik, the new Governor of Jammu and Kashmir - has a lot to deliver in the next six months. Officials in the Home Ministry say they have been asked to give all sorts of help and backing to the 13th governor of the state.

"The new governor has been given clear directions by the centre to engage with all political parties in the valley and to initiate process of peace," a senior official in North Block disclosed.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who was on a two-day tour of Delhi, met Home Minister Rajnath Singh today. On Monday, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior ministry officials have been briefing the governor on the ground situation and complexities of Jammu and Kashmir for last two days. Sources say the centre wants Satya Pal Malik, who was sworn in last Thursday, to focus more on political outreach.

"Apart from political parties, he would also be engaging alienated groups," said a senior officer who deals with the Kashmir desk.

According to him, the centre wants to send a clear message that they are ready to engage with everyone. "People in the valley always claim that the centre does not dwell on political aspect of the problem. With a new governor in charge they would not be able to allege this anymore," he added.

The governance of administration would be looked after by the new chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, who enjoys the trust of the Prime Minister's Office. The governor has been asked both by PM Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to focus on political aspirations of the state.

Meanwhile, Special Representative Dineshwar Sharma also reached Srinagar on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

"He will also brief the governor on what progress he has made in last few visits," added an officer.

"I will meet, greet and dine with political leaders but dialogue is not my mandate. I am meeting interlocutor tomorrow and will take feedback. I will hold dialogue with people of the state. Addressing the issues of the people is our main aim," he told mediapersons in Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under governor's rule since the BJP withdrew support from its alliance partner Peoples Democratic Party in June.