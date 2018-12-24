Centre Wants Feedback On Breaking Encryption To Trace 'Unlawful' Content

The government said the content monitoring move was not an attempt to attack freedom of speech

The government has invited comments from social media platforms on tweaking rules to enable breaking end-to-end encryption and tracking of messages or "unlawful" online content, sources said today. Responding to an Indian Express report on discussions between the government and the companies on a move to enable ferreting of content seen as "unlawful", sources said "no decision had been taken yet" and it was only a consultation.

"This is being done in the backdrop of mob lynching incidents that saw the killing of innocent people on the basis of rumours. This consultation is being done at the level of officers at the moment and no decision has been taken at minister's level on this," official sources said.

Companies like WhatsApp, said sources, had expressed their unwillingness to break end-to-end encryption because that would damage uniqueness of their platform. To which, the government reportedly clarified that it does not want them to break end-to-end encryption but only wants to know the source of mischievous messages. The government asked the companies to come up with other options to track down hate messages.

"We don't want WhatsApp to break encryption by allowing them access to the content, we only want them to trace the source of the message so that rumour-mongering can be stopped," said sources, adding that WhatsApp had assured it was working on a technology solution.

Social media platforms with more than 50 lakh users will need to respond to the government within 72 hours of a query if the new rules are in place.

The news has emerged even as the controversy over a home ministry order empowering 10 agencies to monitor or seize all data on computers is yet to died down.

Changes proposed under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act require online platforms to "deploy technology based automated tools or appropriate mechanisms, with appropriate controls, for proactively identifying or removing or disabling access to unlawful information or content".

The government suggests a monthly notification to warn users repeatedly and a "traceability requirement", which means breaking end-to-end encryption and introducing systems for retaining data and information specific to each bit of data, including WhatsApp messages.

The Express reported that the draft rules were discussed on Friday between the government and representatives of Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Amazon, Yahoo, Twitter, ShareChat, SEBI and the Internet Service Providers Association of India. The companies have been asked to get back on the proposal on January 7 and only then a decision will be taken.

Sources said it was "objectionable" to call it an attempt to attack freedom of speech. "The limited goal is to identify source of the rumor- mongering in order to stop mob lynching. This year such demands were raised in different quarters after increasing incidents of mob lynching due to child kidnapping rumors were spread on social media and specifically on WhatsApp," they said.

"After the government hears the views of all the stake-holders, only after that a view will be taken on how to proceed in this direction. So far, no decision has been taken to amend the existing law," said sources.