Centre Took Administrative Steps To Bring Normalcy In Manipur: RSS Leader

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said on Sunday the Union government has taken several administrative steps to bring normalcy in Manipur, which has raised hopes for restoring peace in the region.

"We are happy that the government has addressed the situation, and people are now experiencing some relief. Let's hope for more such actions from the government and that different sections of society in Manipur will live harmoniously. We have not demanded any specific action to be taken. That is for the government to decide based on its assessment," RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale told reporters at the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting in Bengaluru.

He said the government imposed President's rule, suspended the state government, and took several administrative measures such as disarming people and reopening highways.

"We have the right to demand certain actions, and the Sangh has emphasised the need to address the situation in Manipur. However, we have not specified what particular actions should be taken. We have only suggested that the issues in Manipur should be resolved immediately. The government makes decisions based on its own assessment," he added.

On the Malegaon blast case developments, Mr Hosabale said the matter is in court and it would not be appropriate to comment on the issue.

Earlier, an accused's lawyer told the court that the officer of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Muijibur Rahman, had stated in writing he was instructed by a senior officer in 2008 to arrest RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in connection with the case.

On the BJP presidential election, Mr Hosabale said that the RSS runs 35 organisations, yet the media has never questioned them.

"We treat all of them equally as they are working for the nation. These are independent organisations, and while our volunteers may be involved, they manage their affairs autonomously. We do not expect them (BJP) to come to us for approval," he said.

"It is their responsibility to conduct their activities according to their timetable. We do not interfere, and it is not our role to do so. Our pracharaks provide service in many places, but their numbers are limited. These organisations are independent, well-trained, and capable of handling their own matters. It does not work in a way where they submit a list to us for approval," Mr Hosabale said.