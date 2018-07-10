Centre To Give 50 Crores For Development Of Chintpurni Devi Temple

Around 16 lakh pilgrims from all over the country pay obeisance at Chintpurni Devi temple every year

The Ministry of Tourism has approved Rs 50 crore under the 'PRASAD' scheme for further development at Chintpurni Devi temple in Una district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today.

The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) is the Union Tourism Ministry's flagship programme for holistic development of selected pilgrimage destinations across the country.

Mr Thakur said the state government will improve infrastructure and provide basic facilities for the tourists with the proposed money at the temple site.

Every year, around 16 lakh pilgrims from various parts of the country, especially from neighbouring Punjab, pay obeisance at Chintpurni Devi temple, one of the 51 shaktipeeths (pilgrimage destinations of significance).

Presently, the place lacks basic facilities for the pilgrims, an official in the state Tourism Department said.

Efforts will be made to develop basic amenities for pilgrims like introduction of non-polluting public traffic system, an alternate path, disabled-friendly infrastructure and a new block for darshan (glimpse of the deity) and kirtan (devotional songs), he said.

The official said a tourist reception centre (TRC)-cum-parking area was developed under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) assisted project of Rs 52 crore last year at Chintpurni by the Tourism Department.