Centre To Decide On Resuming Iranian Oil Buy After Elections: Report

India has suspended imports of Iranian oil from May because of renewed US sanctions on Iran.

India told Iran on Tuesday it will decide on its oil imports after elections end this month, in line with its economic interests, a government source said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif held talks on the issue with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during a visit to New Delhi.

"On purchase of oil from Iran, EAM (External Affairs Minister) reiterated the position that a decision will be taken after the elections keeping in mind our commercial considerations, energy security and economic interests," a government source said.

