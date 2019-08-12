Centre To Begin Setting Up Special Courts For Rape Cases In October

The government has alloted Rs 767 crore for setting up the courts. (Representational)

The process of setting up of over 1,000 fast-track special courts across the country to deal with pending cases of rape is likely to begin on October 2, the Law Ministry has said.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry had proposed the setting up of 1,023 fast-track courts at a total budget of Rs 767.25 crore. Centre's support of Rs 474 crore for one year will be funded under the Nirbhaya Fund.

The fund was announced by the Centre in 2013 after the December the rape and murder of a student in Delhi, to support the initiatives of governments and NGOs working towards safety of women.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretariat on August 8, the Department of Justice has said after recommendation of expenditure finance committee on July 11 and approval of the law minister, the case has been forwarded to the Finance Minister for approval.

"Simultaneously, other connected actions are being taken as setting up of FTSCs is planned to start from 02nd October, 2019," the department wrote.

A statement from the Women and Child Development Ministry had earlier said that in the first phase, more than 700 such courts may be set up in nine states, and in the second phase, 246 courts will be set up.

Parliament had recently approved amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The law deals with sexual abuse of children.

The changes to the law include enhancement of punishment to include death penalty for child sex abuse.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.