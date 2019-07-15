Centre Targeting West Bengal Government, Alleges Trinamool Congress Leader

Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the Centre has issued 10 advisories in ten days.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Monday alleged that the Centre was targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and has issued 10 advisories in as many days.

Registering strong protest, he said such steps are hurting the democratic system and also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to allow same questions to be asked again and again in the House.

"Why the West Bengal government is being targeted?," he asked in the Lok Sabha while stating that the Centre has issued 10 advisories in ten days.

BJP members were seen protesting against the remarks.

However, Mr Bandyopadhyay did not elaborate on the content of the advisories.

DMK leader T R Baalu raised the issue of candidates in Tamil Nadu given the choice to write a postal department examination for category C and D employee recruitment only in English and Hindi.

In 2013, a notification was issued that all India examinations can be written in Hindi, English and other languages. However, the government has ignored it, he said.

