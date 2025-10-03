Centre Releases Draft Online Gaming Rules, Proposes New Regulator: Key Takeaways

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has released draft rules for online gaming, proposing the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) as a dedicated regulator. The draft rules, issued on Thursday, are open for public consultation until October 31.



They are intended to operationalise the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025, which bans real money gaming (RMG) platforms such as online poker, rummy and fantasy sports while permitting only social games and e-sports.



Key takeaways



The Online Gaming Authority of India is likely to be a corporate body headquartered in Delhi-NCR, with permanent existence and a common seal. It will have powers to acquire and sell property, enter into contracts, and, in its own name, sue or be sued.



The authority can operate digitally, summoning and examining individuals under oath through technology without requiring physical presence. Its members will include officials from the Ministry of IT, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the Ministry of Youth Affairs, financial authorities and legal experts.



It will oversee the registration and certification of social games and e-sports, maintain a national registry of approved games and determine whether a game is lawful or betting-based. Registration is mandatory, valid for up to five years, and required for advertising or operating platforms.



A grievance redressal system will also be established, enabling users to escalate unresolved complaints first to an appellate committee and then to the authority, which must resolve cases within 30 days.



The draft rules prohibit betting-based online games, defined as those involving cash stakes, wagering or cash-convertible prizes. Violations are treated as serious non-bailable offences, and all company employees may be held accountable.



The PROG Act provides for stringent penalties. Offering online money gaming can attract up to three years' imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 1 crore, while advertising such platforms may result in two years' imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh.



Authorised officers can search, seize, and arrest without a warrant, and the government may block access to offending websites under Section 69A of the IT Act, stated various reports.



E-sports will fall under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, while social games will be regulated by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. MeitY will hold overall regulatory responsibility. The rules aim to protect users, particularly young players, from addiction, financial losses and illegal activities, while providing a structured and secure ecosystem for skill-based and social gaming.