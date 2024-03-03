Centre Readies 'Viksit Bharat 2047 Plan', Focus On Growth: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented a Vision India document for 2047, saying planning for a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047 is a priority area, sources told NDTV. At a meeting of the Council of ministers today, he said

The plan hinges on empowering citizens and creating a sustainable economy. The 25-year-plan envisages India as a developed nation providing leadership to the world in terms of technology and innovation.

The vision document has been prepared after more than 2700 meetings across ministries from December 2021 to January 2024. The government has examined 450 recommendations and consulted 15 stakeholders.

The Prime Minister spoke for an hour in at the meet, which was attended by ministers and departmental secretaries.

Sources said he spoke about the Rs 1 lakh crore in budget to future technologies and ways to harness that so India leads in innovation. He also spoke of age-related demography changes – of ageing populations and the challenge it involves.

PM Modi is believed to have asked for Viksit Bharat seminars to be included in the agenda of every department, which have been asked to prepare ideas and action plans.

Business bodies like CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) and FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) should also be urged to start dialogue on this, he said.

PM Modi also asked ministers and officials to go through the records of respective ministries to see how decisions evolved in the past, and how ideas have changed over the last 25 years.

He spoke about maximum government and minimum governance, focusing on progressive government and proactive good governance.