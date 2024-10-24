Amit Shah, Omar Abdullah Meet, Home Minister Assures J&K Statehood: Sources

The centre is likely to initiate the process of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir over five years after the region was stripped of its statehood and special status, sources said. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last evening. During the meeting, Mr Shah assured the centre's full support to the newly elected government, sources said.

"The meeting that lasted half an hour was held in a very cordial atmosphere. The home minister assured the centre's full support to the newly elected government and to initiate the process of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," sources said.

In its first meeting last week, the J&K cabinet had passed a resolution demanding the restoration of statehood.

"The restoration of statehood will be the beginning of the healing process, reclaiming constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir," said the resolution, which Lt Governor Manoj Sinha cleared.

Mr Abdullah is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening in New Delhi and submit a copy of the resolution.

Besides statehood, the resolution also emphasises on the J&K government's commitment to protect the identity and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Protection of Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity and the constitutional rights of people remain the cornerstone of the newly elected government's policy," according to the resolution.

Under the scrapped Articles 370 and 35A, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had exclusive land ownership and job privileges. After the formation of the new government following over six years of President's rule in J&K, there is a yearning for the restoration of statehood and constitutional safeguards on land and job rights for the locals.

Mr Abdullah's upcoming meeting with the Prime Minister is being seen as major step in ensuring a smooth functioning of the J&K government as the Lt Governor retains the powers to decide on key matters related to the police and law and order.

The Chief Minister has also made it clear that he doesn't want any confrontation with the Centre and would work for a constructive relationship with the centre for good governance and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir, with its complex security situation and proximity to the border, cannot afford a confrontation between the state government and the centre. I'm looking forward to a constructive relationship in the true spirit of federalism," Mr Abdullah had said after taking over as the Chief Minister.