Centre Issues Warning As Delhi's 24-Hour Covid Figures Cross 400

Coronavirus: The Centre also expressed concern about Maharashtra.

Coronavirus figures rising in Maharashtra, the epicentre of the disease, the health authorities have issued a warning for Delhi and its surrounding areas. Already, the figures in Delhi are showing a distinct upward movement. This morning, Delhi logged 409 new cases of COVID-19 -- the highest single-day rise in two months. The last time Delhi recorded more than 400 cases was on January 8- the figure was 444.

The 24-hour spike has taken the total cases in the national capital so far to 6,42,439. The death count has touched 10,934 with 3 more fatalities.

Health experts and doctors have attributed the sudden rise in numbers to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

"Our word of caution is for Delhi and neighbouring areas of Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad. Delhi is seeing a rise. So be careful," said Dr VK Paul, Chairman of National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration,.

"If you have to remain free of this virus, then all precautions and readiness from health system perspective has to be up... Until it is fully over, it is not over," Dr Paul added while speaking at this evening's media conference by the Union Health Ministry.

Over the last weeks, as vaccination process for senior citizens and those with co-morbidities took off, Covid figures started climbing from a two-month low.

The Centre today expressed concern about Maharashtra, which has consistently been the epicentre of the disease since the infection started spreading in the country.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. There is a strict lockdown in Nagpur. It is a very serious matter and there are many lessons for us… Do not take matters for granted," Dr Paul said.

"The vaccination in worst affected districts should be prioritised, that is our advice," he added.