Centre Gets Top Court Notice On CBI Probe Into Delhi Official's Suicide

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged suicide of senior bureaucrat BK Bansal in 2016.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud asked the Centre to file response on a PIL filed by a former bureaucrat EAS Sarma.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Mr Sarma, asked the court for a court-monitored probe in the case as the allegations were against the CBI.

BK Bansal, former Director General Corporate Affairs, was facing a CBI probe in a corruption case.

He and his son had allegedly committed suicide at their east Delhi residence on September 27, 2016 with a purported suicide note claiming harassment by CBI.

In July 2016 BK Bansala's wife and daughter had committed suicide at their residence in Nilkanth Apartments in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar following the arrest of BK Bansal.

BK Bansal was on bail when he committed suicide. He was arrested by CBI on July 16, 2016 for allegedly accepting bribe from a pharmaceutical company.