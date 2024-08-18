CBI Begins Psychological Test Of Kolkata Rape-Murder Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun conducting the psychological test of the accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case. A team of five experts from CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) will be overseeing the test.

On August 9, the main accused, Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was stationed at the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and had access to all departments.

A 31-year-old postgraduate doctor had fallen asleep in a seminar room on Thursday night. Early on Friday morning, her partially clothed body, with multiple injuries, was found.

While the CBI does not need permission from the court for this test, after its conclusion other tests like brain mapping, lie detector, narcoanalysis of the accused can be conducted with the court's permission.

The CBI's team of five doctors, which reached Kolkata yesterday to conduct the test, will ask Sanjoy Roy questions from a pre-prepared list.

A forensic team is also at the RG Kar Hospital for the third day to collect evidence from the seminar hall, where the victim's body was found.

What is a psychological test?

Psychoanalysis means psychological assessment, which is done on undertrials to understand their habits, routine, and behaviour.

In this test, the investigating agency's team can put Roy's voice in a layered voice analysis, i.e. a lie-detector device, and through that it can be ascertained if he is telling the truth.

The test is also called a "psychological autopsy."