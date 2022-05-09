Centre Committed To Development Of Bodoland Region: Amit Shah In Assam

There will be tremendous all-round development of Bodoland region, said Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to all-round development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam with both the Centre and the state government fulfilling 90 per cent of the Bodo Accord clauses.

The BDR comprises Bodo community districts of the north-eastern states.

The central government in January 2020 signed an agreement - Bodo Peace Accord - with insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) providing political and economic bonanza.

Amit Shah said seven years ago the BJP had promised to drive out insurgency from Assam and the home ministry under the guidance of the prime minister have brought most militant outfits to sign peace accords with 9,000 militants having surrendered so far.

Since Independence, said Mr Shah, this is the first time that a bodo community person, Biswajit Daimary, is the speaker of Assam.

After bringing peace to Bodoland the government will now try to create job for the youths of Bodoland, said Mr Shah.

Speaking after the ground-breaking ceremony for a Central Workshop and Stores for the Central Armed Paramilitary Force and launch of a centre for Khadi and Village Industries in Tamulpur, Mr Shah said that both are examples of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and will provide employment opportunities to youths.

The Home Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state, had also visited the Mankachar border outpost along the Assam-Bangladesh border and reviewed the prevailing security situation with senior BSF officials.

Earlier today, Mr Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.