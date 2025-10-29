Centre Asks States To Ensure Ex-Agniveers Hired By Private Security Firms

The Centre has asked all states and Union territories to ensure the recruitment of ex-Agniveers into private security agencies and training institutes as they have experience working in the armed forces, officials said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs communication has been sent to all states and UTs as part of the further career progression of ex-Agniveers on completion of their term with the armed forces.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with the aim of bringing down the age profile of the three services.

The Agnipath scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-a-half years and 21 years for four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The first batch of Agniveers will end their four-year term next year.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey that pursuant to a high-level meeting, Police-ll Division of this Ministry has informed that it has been directed to work out a system for ensuring absorption of Agniveers by the security provider agencies outsourced by the government department agencies, banks, etc.

"The Division has further conveyed that considering the huge recruitment in the security agencies, the top 10 security provider agencies may be sensitised to absorb Agniveers," said a letter written by the MHA to controlling authorities for Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA) of the states/UTs on September 11.

Citing Section 10(3) of the PSARA which stipulates the provision of giving preference in employment to the persons who have served in the armed forces, the letter said every private security agency may, while employing a person as a private security guard, give preference to a person who has served as a member in one or more of the following, namely Army, Navy, Air Force or any other armed forces of the Union, police, including armed constabularies of states and Home Guards.

It further said, "Agniveers have an experience of about four years in service. Hence, they may be given preference by the private security agencies during engagement/employment of private security guards and supervisors." The letter directed that the controlling authorities may sensitise and encourage the top 10 security provider agencies to absorb Agniveers, and similarly, state/UT departments may be requested for similar action, encouraging security provider agencies, hired by them, to absorb them.

Earlier, in June, the government had issued a notification tasking the Union Home Ministry with coordinating activities for further progression of ex-Agniveers after their term with the armed forces ends.

The government had reserved 10 per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles, including CISF and BSF. A provision has also been made for relaxation in the upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test.

Various central government agencies and departments have already announced plans to recruit former Agniveers.

Some states, including Haryana and Rajasthan, have promised reservations for Agniveers in their police forces.

