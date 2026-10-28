Centre Asks Airlines To Notify Fliers Of Delays, Cancellations Ahead Of Fog Season

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines to provide timely updates on flight delays and cancellations as part of preparations for the winter fog season, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects to last from December 15 to February 15, 2027.

At its first fog preparedness meeting ahead of the season, the ministry reviewed measures to ensure safe flight operations during low visibility and minimise inconvenience to passengers.

Airlines were asked to inform passengers about delays, cancellations and revised departure times through SMS, email and mobile applications, so they can check their flight status before leaving for the airport. They were also directed to ensure adequate staffing at airport help desks and helplines, with personnel equipped to address passenger queries during disruptions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was asked to oversee regulatory compliance and verify aircraft and crew preparedness for low-visibility operations.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and airport operators were directed to ensure the readiness of Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and Runway Visual Range (RVR) systems, maintain airside safety and ensure adequate terminal capacity.

The IMD was asked to provide timely weather forecasts and updates to support operational planning. Air Traffic Control and air navigation service providers were instructed to follow low-visibility procedures and coordinate aircraft movements to ensure safety.

The meeting also discussed arrangements for passenger movement during disruptions, including terminal re-entry and re-boarding where required. Airlines were directed to ensure adequate ground staff for baggage handling, aircraft turnaround and passenger assistance.

The meeting was attended by DGCA Director General Vir Vikram Yadav, AAI Chairman Puneet Kansal, officials from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the IMD, along with representatives of Delhi Airport, other fog-affected airports and airlines.