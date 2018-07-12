Centre Asked To Explain Why Cricket Body BCCI Shouldn't Be Under RTI Act

The CIC has questioned why BCCI should not come under the Right to Information Act

Why should cricket controlling body of the country, the BCCI, be not answerable under the RTI Act in light of various judicial orders and a recent law commission report, the Central Information Commission has directed the sports body and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to explain.



"It is the responsibility of the CIC to put an end to this prolonging uncertainty which makes the BCCI non-transparent and unaccountable without any moral backing and legal reasoning," Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu said.



The matter came before him as Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports did not give a satisfactory response to an RTI applicant, Ms Geeta Rani, who had sought to know the provisions and guidelines under which the BCCI has been representing India and selecting players for the country.



The applicant also asked whether the players selected by BCCI are playing for India or for the association, how can a private association represent the country internationally, what is the benefit of the government in giving rights and authority to BCCI to represent the country in international tournaments among others, through the 12-pointer RTI application.



The ministry claimed it has no information available and since BCCI has not been declared as public authority under the RTI Act, hence the RTI application could not be transferred to the BCCI.



Under secretary in the ministry Mr Arun Kumar Singh submitted during the hearing that the law commission calling BCCI as public authority is still under examination.



After perusing records presented by the ministry, Mr Acharyulu said it becomes important to hear whether the BCCI is answerable under the RTI Act.



