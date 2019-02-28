Centre Approves Rs 1,604 Crore Aid To Four Disaster-Hit States

The Centre approved an additional assistance of Rs 1,604.15 crore for disaster-hit areas. (File)

The Centre on Thursday approved an additional assistance of Rs 1,604.15 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Jharkhand and Rajasthan for damages incurred in natural disasters during 2018, said a Home Ministry statement.

Of the Rs 1,604.15 crore assistance announced under the National Disaster Response Fund, Andhra Pradesh will get Rs 82.65 crore for damages caused by cyclonic storm "Phethai", Manipur will get Rs 42.46 crore for rehabilitation post floods and landslides, while Jharkhand and Rajasthan will get Rs 272.42 crore and Rs 1,206.62 crore respectively for drought relief.

The Central assistance was approved by a high-level committee that included Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and senior officers of Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance and Agriculture and NITI Aayog and was chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.