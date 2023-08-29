Centre Announces 'National Space Day' On August 23 To Mark Chandrayan-3's Moon Landing

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon on August 23 after a 40-day journey.

The Union cabinet on Tuesday announced that August 23, when Chandrayaan-3 landed on moon, as National Space Day. Addressing a press briefing after the cabinet meeting, Union minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its efforts. Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon Mission, reached the lunar surface after a 40-day journey. It success made India the fourth country in the world to accomplish such a feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union. India is the first country to land its mission on the South Pole of the moon.

"The Union cabinet joins the nation in celebrating the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon. The cabinet also appreciates the monumental achievement of our scientists. This is not just a victory for our space agency but is a bright symbol of India's progress and ascent on the global stage. The cabinet welcomes that 23rd August would be celebrated as the 'National Space Day'," said Mr Thakur.

He also said that the country is proud to see that a large number of women scientists have contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3 and India's space programme.

Talking about the naming of two points on the moon as Tiranga and Shiv Shakti, the minister said these names "beautifully capture the essence of our past while embracing the spirit of modernity".

The soft, textbook touchdown by the Vikram lander after a failed attempt in 2019 sparked widespread jubilation and celebration across the country.

Rover Pragyan, on board the Vikram lander, exited the craft on Thursday to begin exploring the surface of the lunar south pole and conducting experiments, and was braced for new challenges, ISRO chief S Somanath said.