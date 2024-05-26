Centre Allocates Rs 200 Crore To Tackle Waterlogging In Thiruvananthapuram

The union government has offered Rs 200 crore to Kerala under the Urban Mitigation Programme for the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, which witnessed waterlogging during the recent pre-monsoon showers.

This was informed by Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Develpment, Electronics & Technology and the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, through a social media post.

In a post on 'X', Mr Chandrasekhar urged the Left government in Kerala to submit the proposal for Thiruvananthapuram to the Centre by the end of this month.

"In yet another gesture of extending helping hand to #Kerala, PM @narendramodiji's Govt offers assistance for Rs 200 Cr project under the Urban Flood Mitigation Programme for #Thiruvananthapuram.

"The @pinarayivijayan government must now act - by submitting a proposal for Thiruvananthapuram. The deadline for this proposal is the end of May'24," he wrote.

Mr Chandrasekhar said this programme aims to solve the problem of floods caused by heavy rains, "which wreak havoc on the people of Thiruvananthapuram."

