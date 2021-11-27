To Ensure Timelines, Due Diligence: Central Vista Gets Oversight Panel

The Central Vista project involves a do-over of a 3.2 km stretch in Delhi

The Centre has constituted a Central Vista Oversight Committee for a period of two years to overcome challenges, ensure coordination across Ministries, regulatory compliances and have an effective project management.

The redevelopment project is expected to be completed next year, when India celebrates 75 years of Independence. Several government buildings, including the Parliament House and ministry offices, will be rebuilt as part of the project.

"As the project moves forward, complexities, in the implementation are likely to increase. Further, various aspects relating to the project including development of cultural spaces and seamless coordination between various stakeholders would need close oversight. Accordingly, it is proposed to set up an Oversight Committee," read an order from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Currently, a web-based Central Vista Project Monitoring System reflects the project progress on a real time basis. It is reviewed on a regular basis in the Housing Ministry by the Minister, and other senior officers and Central Public Works Department officials with regular site inspection.

The Committee will meet regularly as also undertake site inspections for an independent review. It will submit its reports to the Ministry on a regular basis.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will provide office accommodation, secretarial assistance etc. as required by the Committee.

The committee is to ensure coordination for seamless integration of different project works; ensure timelines are met and due diligence regarding costing is done.

It is to also ensure that high standards in quality of work are maintained and that the project is executed as per the approved standards and specifications.

A number of petitions challenging the project have been filed, and have been dismissed - by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, neither of which has stopped the project so far.