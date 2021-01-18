Central Probe Agency Busts Bribery Racket In Northeast Frontier Railway

CBI has filed case against Railway officers, middleman, director of private firm, its employee (File)

A bribery racket, involving senior officers of the Railway engineering department of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), has been busted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The officers, associated with the NFR engineering department, have been accused of taking bribe from a company for giving project contracts, clearing bills and release of payments, besides other irregularities.

It has been alleged that the accused were abusing their official position and demanding bribes.

The probe agency has filed a case against some Railway officers, including Mahendra Singh Chauhan, Hem Chand Borah, Laxmi Kant Verma, middleman Indra Singh, the director of private firm ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd and its employee.

Sources said the director of the private company, Baid, was in contact with Chauhan, who sought a bribe.

On his demand, Baid, through his employee, got Rs 1 crore delivered to the residence of Chauhan's relative, Indra Singh, in Dehradun.

The accused were allegedly caught exchanging bribe money, all of which has been recovered.

The CBI has searched 21 locations in Delhi, Uttrakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal leading to recovery of cash worth Rs 54 lakh. An alleged bribe of Rs 60 lakh, which was earlier paid to Chauhan, has also been recovered.

Mahendra Singh Chauhan, who is a chief administrative officer with the NFR, has been detained and will be arrested soon, agency sources said.