Central Forces In Tripura, CPM Seeks Centre's Intervention

On Wednesday, two main offices of the CPM were set on fire, allegedly by BJP workers in Agartala

Central and state security forces were deployed today in different parts of Tripura, which witnessed a series of political violence and arson since yesterday. The ruling BJP, and the opposition CPM and Trinamool Congress have organised separate rallies across Tripura, protesting against unprecedented political violence in all eight districts on Wednesday and Thursday, said the police and party sources.

In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury sought Centre's intervention to stop the political violence against the Left parties in Tripura.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Arindam Nath said besides the Tripura State Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed in strategic, sensitive and important locations across the state.

On Wednesday, two main offices of the CPM were set on fire, allegedly by BJP workers in Agartala. Vehicles parked outside were set ablaze. In more than five places in districts, supporters of the BJP and CPM clashed. A CPM office at Bishalgarh about 22 km from Agartala was partially razed with a bulldozer and torched.

The CPM accused BJP of deploying fascist tactics after losing support in the state.

The BJP accused CPM supporters of hurling stones at the party rally.

The BJP said it had taken out a protest rally in Agartala against a CPM attack on its party workers on Monday at Dhanpur, about 60 km away. The party claimed that former CPM Chief Minister Manik Sarkar had overseen the attack.

The party also claimed that at least seven women were injured in the clash. The men in the procession "naturally rushed into the CPM offices to catch the miscreants," BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee had told the reporters.

The police have handed over the case on the attack of a newspaper office ("Pratibadi Kalam") on Wednesday to the Crime Branch.